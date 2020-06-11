201106-N-NY362-1193 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 6, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Barefoot, from Cordele, Ga., gives instruction as range safety officer during live-fire weapons training on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6417347
|VIRIN:
|201106-N-NY362-1193
|Resolution:
|2796x2939
|Size:
|815.6 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, range Safety Officer Gives Instruction [Image 5 of 5], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT