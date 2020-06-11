Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    range Safety Officer Gives Instruction [Image 5 of 5]

    range Safety Officer Gives Instruction

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Seaman Santiago Navarro 

    USS Shiloh

    201106-N-NY362-1193 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 6, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Barefoot, from Cordele, Ga., gives instruction as range safety officer during live-fire weapons training on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    TAGS

    Gunner’s Mate
    USS Shiloh (CG 67)
    range safety officer
    live-fire weapons training

