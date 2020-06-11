201106-N-NY362-3055 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 6, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Danielle Barclay, from Colorado Springs, Colo., points to a simulated man overboard during a man overboard drill on the fo’c’sle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 01:09 Photo ID: 6417344 VIRIN: 201106-N-NY362-3055 Resolution: 4389x2926 Size: 822.2 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Points to Simulated Man Overboard [Image 5 of 5], by SN Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.