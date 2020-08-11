Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF DG Observes Remembrance Sunday [Image 5 of 7]

    NSF DG Observes Remembrance Sunday

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Michael Porterfield 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Nov. 8, 2020) – Royal Navy Cmdr. Kay Burbidge, the British Representative of BIOT, addresses the assembled military and civilian attendees of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony Nov. 8, 2020 outside the headquarters building of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. Remembrance Sunday is held in the United Kingdom as a day to commemorate servicemen and women who fought and died in the two World Wars and later conflicts. It is held on the Sunday nearest Nov. 11, Armistice Day. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. Photo edited for operational security. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield/released)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 00:48
    Photo ID: 6417340
    VIRIN: 201108-N-TT671-1024
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
