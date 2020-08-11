NSF DG Observes Remembrance Sunday

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Nov. 8, 2020) – British servicemembers place a poppy wreath at the base of the British flag during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony Nov. 8, 2020 outside the headquarters building of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. Remembrance Sunday is held in the United Kingdom as a day to commemorate servicemen and women who fought and died in the two World Wars and later conflicts. It is held on the Sunday nearest Nov. 11, Armistice Day. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. Photo edited for operational security. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield/released)

