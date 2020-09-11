Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Birthday Marines | Marines with 3rd MLG Celebrate Marine Corps’ Birthday [Image 7 of 7]

    Happy Birthday Marines | Marines with 3rd MLG Celebrate Marine Corps’ Birthday

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David West, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), leads Marines in singing “The Marines’ Hymn” in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2020. This year Marines across 3rd MLG celebrated the Marine Corps’ birthday in unique ways in order to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation procedures while still practicing time honored traditions. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson)

