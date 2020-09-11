Happy Birthday Marines | Marines with 3rd MLG Celebrate Marine Corps’ Birthday

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Omar Randall, left, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR) , 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) and Sgt. Maj. David West, right, sergeant major of CLR-37, 3rd MLG cut the cake during a cake-cutting ceremony in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2020. This year Marines across 3rd MLG celebrated the Marine Corps’ birthday in unique ways in order to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation procedures while still practicing time honored traditions. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson)

