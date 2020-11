NAS Key West closes ahead of Eta

201108-N-KM072-003 KEY WEST, Fla. (November 8, 2020) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Keanu Wilson lowers the American flag during evening colors at Port Operations at Naval Air Station Key West's Truman Harbor. NAS Key West is closing all gates Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. ahead of anticipated destructive force winds and potential flooding associated with Tropical Storm Eta. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers/Released)

