NAS Key West closes ahead of Eta

201108-N-KM072-004 KEY WEST, Fla. (November 8, 2020) Naval Air Station Key West's Port Operations' tower is seen shortly after sunset on the mole pier. NAS Key West is closing all gates Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. ahead of anticipated destructive force winds and potential flooding associated with Eta. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers/Released)

