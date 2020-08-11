Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging the Gap: Immigrant Turned American Soldier [Image 3 of 3]

    Bridging the Gap: Immigrant Turned American Soldier

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hale 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Then Master Sgt. Manuel Medina, serving as a civil affairs team leader in the City of Chalchuapa, El Salvador during mission Beyond the Horizon in 2014. Here, Medina is working with school principals to build new classrooms to further education in this developing nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 21:20
    Photo ID: 6417237
    VIRIN: 201108-A-XI766-158
    Resolution: 460x345
    Size: 66.99 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Hometown: ASUNCION MITA, GT
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridging the Gap: Immigrant Turned American Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jason Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

