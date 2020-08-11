(from left) Sgt. Samuel Villela, Spc. Gabriel Vazquez and then Pfc. Manuel Medina on a flight from El Paso, TX to Iraq with the 277th ENG Co. in 2003 soon after the invasion of Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 21:20
|Photo ID:
|6417232
|VIRIN:
|201108-A-XI766-157
|Resolution:
|468x355
|Size:
|69.87 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ASUNCION MITA, GT
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bridging the Gap: Immigrant Turned American Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jason Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bridging the Gap: Immigrant Turned American Soldier
LEAVE A COMMENT