    Soldiers from the 155th CSSB attend Airborne Course [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers from the 155th CSSB attend Airborne Course

    EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)   

    Capt. Rebecca Chapa and 1st Lt. Teresa Alokoa, 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, traveled to Fort Benning, Georgia to attend an Aerial Delivery and Materiel Officer Course, which they completed October 27, 2020. 1st Lt. Alokoa, the second to last sitting on the bench, waits for more training, during an Aerial Delivery and Materiel Officer Course exercise.

    Los Angeles
    Georgia
    Pentagon
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    Fort Benning
    El Monte
    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    Citizen Warrior
    Aerial Delivery and Materiel Officer Course

