Soldiers from the 155th CSSB attend Airborne Course

Capt. Rebecca Chapa and 1st Lt. Teresa Alokoa, 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, traveled to Fort Benning, Georgia to attend an Aerial Delivery and Materiel Officer Course, which they completed October 27, 2020. 1st Lt. Alokoa, the second to last sitting on the bench, waits for more training, during an Aerial Delivery and Materiel Officer Course exercise.

