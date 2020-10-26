Soldiers from the 155th CSSB attend Airborne Course

Capt. Rebecca Chapa and 1st Lt. Teresa Alokoa, 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, traveled to Fort Benning, Georgia to attend an Aerial Delivery and Materiel Officer Course, which they completed October 27, 2020. This training is in preparation for a deployment to Afghanistan. A Supply Management Officer in theater, will be supporting Soldiers in the field by providing the right equipment at the right place and the right time.

