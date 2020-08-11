A crew chief from the 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho prepares an A-10 Thunderbolt II for a flight by spraying deicing fluid on the aircraft after the first winter storm of the season covered the aircraft in ice and snow November 8, 2020. The snowstorm gave the Airmen an opportunity to work in inclement weather during their November Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 15:58 Photo ID: 6417052 VIRIN: 201108-Z-YH478-1023 Resolution: 7066x4711 Size: 3.99 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IDANG crew chiefs deice A-10 during snowstorm [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.