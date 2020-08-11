Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDANG crew chiefs deice A-10 during snowstorm [Image 4 of 5]

    IDANG crew chiefs deice A-10 during snowstorm

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Crew chief’s from the 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho prepare an A-10 Thunderbolt II for a flight by spraying deicing fluid on the aircraft after the first winter storm of the season covered the aircraft in ice and snow November 8, 2020. The snowstorm gave the Airmen an opportunity to work in inclement weather during their November Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 15:59
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    This work, IDANG crew chiefs deice A-10 during snowstorm [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS

