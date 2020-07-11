Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Veteran: After war, it's the families who deserve the honor [Image 1 of 2]

    Veteran: After war, it's the families who deserve the honor

    ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hale 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Dennis Stack, a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army and former Crew Chief on a Bell UH-1 Iroquois Helicopter, does small engine repair at his home in Michigan, Nov. 7, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 16:26
    Photo ID: 6417050
    VIRIN: 201107-A-XI766-724
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, MI, US
    Hometown: HOLLY, MI, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran: After war, it's the families who deserve the honor [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jason Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veteran: After war, it's the families who deserve the honor
    Veteran: After war, it's the families who deserve the honor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Veteran: After war, it&#039;s the families who deserve the honor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Veteran
    Veterans Day
    Vietnam
    Helicopter
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT