Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 16:26 Photo ID: 6417057 VIRIN: 201107-A-XI766-376 Resolution: 1294x1441 Size: 425.95 KB Location: ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, MI, US Hometown: HOLLY, MI, US

Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Veteran: After war, it's the families who deserve the honor [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jason Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.