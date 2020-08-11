Marli Erickson, the South Dakota National Guard Personal Financial Counselor, spoke at the Financial Literacy class at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Nov. 8, 2020. The class covered topics ranging from the Defense Travel System to the Blended Retirement System.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6417031
|VIRIN:
|201108-Z-QG092-1048
|Resolution:
|6684x4774
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, South Dakota Air National Guard holds Financial Literacy class [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
