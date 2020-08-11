Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Dakota Air National Guard holds Financial Literacy class

    South Dakota Air National Guard holds Financial Literacy class

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    South Dakota Air National Guard Master Sgt. Erin Siemonsa, the Non-Commissioned Officer Customer Service for the 114 Fighter Wing, spoke at the Financial Literacy class at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Nov. 8, 2020. The class covered topics ranging from the Defense Travel System to the Blended Retirement System.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 14:32
    Photo ID: 6417030
    VIRIN: 201108-Z-QG092-1017
    Resolution: 5932x4237
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota Air National Guard holds Financial Literacy class [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Finance
    ANG
    South Dakota
    Finances
    Sioux Falls
    S.D.
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    Joe Foss Field
    Financial Advisor
    114 FW
    Financial Literacy
    114 Fighter Wing

