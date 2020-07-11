Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flightline Exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    Flightline Exercise

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing perform a hot pit refueling and rearming on two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina on Nov. 7, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 13:52
    Photo ID: 6417006
    VIRIN: 201107-Z-IV744-0003
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 17.71 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

