U.S. Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing perform a hot pit refueling and rearming on two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina on Nov. 7, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 13:52
|Photo ID:
|6417005
|VIRIN:
|201107-Z-IV744-0002
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|20.54 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flightline Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
