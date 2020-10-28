Air Commandos, NATO allies conduct a combined readiness exercise in Baltic Sea region

A U.S Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing is parked on the flightline in support of a combined readiness exercise at Aalborg Air Base, Denmark, Oct. 28, 2020. Multilateral Agile Combat Employment exercises within the Baltic airspace and surrounding nations are key to the regional defense and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

