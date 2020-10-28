Air Commandos, NATO allies conduct a combined readiness

U.S Airmen assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing prepare a U.S Air Force MC-130J Commando II for flight in support of a combined readiness exercise at Aalborg Air Base, Denmark, Oct. 28, 2020. Multilateral Agile Combat Employment exercises within the Baltic airspace and surrounding nations are key to the regional defense and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020
Location: AALBORG, DK