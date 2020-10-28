Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos, NATO allies conduct a combined readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Air Commandos, NATO allies conduct a combined readiness

    AALBORG, DENMARK

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Airmen assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing prepare a U.S Air Force MC-130J Commando II for flight in support of a combined readiness exercise at Aalborg Air Base, Denmark, Oct. 28, 2020. Multilateral Agile Combat Employment exercises within the Baltic airspace and surrounding nations are key to the regional defense and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 10:30
    Photo ID: 6416885
    VIRIN: 201028-F-HC907-0023
    Resolution: 5952x3967
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: AALBORG, DK 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Commandos, NATO allies conduct a combined readiness [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Commandos, NATO allies conduct a combined readiness exercise in Baltic Sea region
    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Interoperability
    England
    Combined training
    Denmark
    SOCOM
    EUCOM
    USAF
    Training
    Baltic
    352d Special Operations Wing
    Aalborg Air Base

