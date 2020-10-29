Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset [Image 10 of 10]

    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    201029-M-JX780-1102 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 29, 2020) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ezzerbenedict Brandes with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establishes an intravenous access point on a simulated patient during Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 11:09
    Photo ID: 6416882
    VIRIN: 201029-M-JX780-1102
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 11.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    15th MEU
    Navy
    Marines
    Valkyrie
    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT