201029-M-JX780-1075 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 29, 2020) ‒ A U.S. Marine with the All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit transfers blood to a collection bag during Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 15th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion training aboard USS Somerset