201106-N-FP334-1002 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 6, 2020) Retail Service Specialist 1st Class Corderra Lee, from Augusta, Ga., cooks steaks on a grill during a steel beach picnic on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 6. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 06:43 Photo ID: 6416752 VIRIN: 201106-N-FP334-1000 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Steel Beach Picnic [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.