    Sailor conducts maintenance on USS Ralph Johnson

    ARABIAN GULF

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201103-N-FP334-1048 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 3, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Eric Wilburn, from Atchison, Kan., performs maintenance on a distilling unit aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 3. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Hometown: ATCHISON, KS, US
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    Destroyer
    Maiden Deployment
    C5F
    Ralph Johnson
    USCENTCOMPA

