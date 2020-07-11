2nd MLG Squad Defense Range MEFEX 21.1

U.S. Marines unload ammo from a U.S. Army logistics system vehicle from the 548th Combat Service Support Battalion before a squad defense range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 7, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

