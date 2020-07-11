U.S. Marines engage targets with M16A4 service rifles and M240B machine guns in a defensive bunker during a squad defense range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 7, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 23:43
|Photo ID:
|6416728
|VIRIN:
|201107-M-QP496-1166
|Resolution:
|5013x3342
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd MLG Squad Defense Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
