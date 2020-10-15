U.S Army SSG Axel Puliza assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts Stop Look Listen Smell(SLLS) on a Leaders Recon, during the companies recent rotation to JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 21:18
|Photo ID:
|6416710
|VIRIN:
|201015-A-NO077-754
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SAPPER COMPANY JRTC 21-01 [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT