    SAPPER COMPANY JRTC 21-01 [Image 1 of 3]

    SAPPER COMPANY JRTC 21-01

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S Army Sergeant First Class Steven Galindo assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division,
    gives a five point contingency plan before executing a Leaders Recon of the Tentative Patrol Base, during the company’s rotation at JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 21:18
    Photo ID: 6416709
    VIRIN: 201015-A-NO077-597
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 936.28 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPPER COMPANY JRTC 21-01 [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Engineer
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Sapper
    Sapper Company
    Combat Engineer
    Army
    65th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    USARHAW
    JRTC 21-01

