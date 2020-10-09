U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Grugnale and Senior Airman Elijah Boulanger, both Airmen with the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron, replace a tower lamp at Camp Chamberlain, Augusta, ME, Sep. 10, 2020. The Airman can be seen here towering over Camp Chamberlain. The tower stands at approximately 100 feet tall. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Travis Hill).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 14:01 Photo ID: 6416467 VIRIN: 200911-Z-XE741-009 Resolution: 5899x3937 Size: 886.94 KB Location: AUGUSTA, ME, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tower Climb & Tower Lamp Replacement- Camp Chamberlain [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Travis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.