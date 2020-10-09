U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Grugnale and Senior Airman Elijah Boulanger, both Airmen with the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron, replace a tower lamp at Camp Chamberlain, Augusta, ME, Sep. 10, 2020. The Airman can be seen here towering over Camp Chamberlain. The tower stands at approximately 100 feet tall. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Travis Hill).
