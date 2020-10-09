Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tower Climb & Tower Lamp Replacement- Camp Chamberlain

    Tower Climb &amp; Tower Lamp Replacement- Camp Chamberlain

    AUGUSTA, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Hill 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Maine National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Grugnale and Senior Airman Elijah Boulanger, both Airmen with the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron, replace a tower lamp at Camp Chamberlain, Augusta, ME, Sep. 10, 2020. The tower stands at approximately 100 feet tall. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Travis Hill).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 14:01
    Photo ID: 6416464
    VIRIN: 200911-Z-XE741-001
    Resolution: 4550x6818
    Size: 671.33 KB
    Location: AUGUSTA, ME, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tower Climb & Tower Lamp Replacement- Camp Chamberlain [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Travis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Maine Air National Guard
    243rd Engineering Installation Squadron
    101st ARW
    Maineiacs
    MEANG
    101ARW
    climber
    aircraft fuel systems
    243rd EIS
    Camp Chamberlain
    tower climb

