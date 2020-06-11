Warrant Officer Kristina Multani prepares to fly a UH-60 Black Hawk during the 28th rotation of the Kosovo Forces mission, Nov.6, 2020 at Camp Bondsteel Kosovo. Multani, who finished flight school in September as the only female warrant officer UH-60 pilot in the Delaware Army National Guard, eagerly embraced the opportunity to deploy to Kosovo.

Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Delaware Army Guard UH-60 pilot embraces career during Kosovo deployment, by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura