    Delaware Army Guard UH-60 pilot embraces career during Kosovo deployment [Image 3 of 4]

    Delaware Army Guard UH-60 pilot embraces career during Kosovo deployment

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Warrant Officer Kristina Multani stands at the ready next to a UH-60 Black Hawk
    as she prepares for her first flight during the 28th rotation of the Kosovo Forces mission, Nov.6, 2020 at Camp Bondsteel Kosovo. Multani, who finished flight school in September as the only female warrant officer UH-60 pilot in the Delaware Army National Guard, eagerly embraced the opportunity to deploy to Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 08:10
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
