U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Kaylee Hietter, left, and Paige Craig, right, both material management specialists with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, receive mobility folders during a force generation exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Oct. 3, 2020. The 3-day exercise practiced rapid tasking and generation of installation personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer) (Personally identifiable information was digitally obscured from the photo.)

Date Taken: 10.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 Location: PEORIA, IL, US This work, Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints, by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.