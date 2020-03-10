From right, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lucas Lynn, Capt. Daniel Whitlow, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Bigeck read notes while serving on the Wing Inspection Team during a force generation exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Oct. 3, 2020. The 3-day exercise practiced rapid tasking and generation of installation personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6416318
|VIRIN:
|201003-Z-EU280-1092
|Resolution:
|6012x4013
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
