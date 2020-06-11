Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Machine Gun Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 11 of 11]

    2nd MLG Machine Gun Range MEFEX 21.1

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryan Leon, left, and Lance Cpl. Austin Dess, both combat engineers, conduct a rehearsal dry run of a team defense range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 6, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 20:45
    Photo ID: 6416098
    VIRIN: 201106-M-QP496-1207
    Resolution: 4737x3158
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MLG Machine Gun Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Fort Drum
    M240B
    USNORTHCOM
    CLR 27
    MEFEX 21.1

