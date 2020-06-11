2nd MLG Machine Gun Range MEFEX 21.1

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryan Leon, left, and Lance Cpl. Austin Dess, both combat engineers, run to an M240B machine gun position during a rehearsal run of a team defense range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 6, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

