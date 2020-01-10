Col. Stephen Jones, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, swears in Lt. Col. Garrett, the newly appointed Inspector General, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 1, 2020. The new Inspector General re-affirmed his service to the U.S. Air Force before diving into the role of the IG, who performs investigations and inspections to ensure the safety and well-being of Airmen across the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haley Stevens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:58 Photo ID: 6416043 VIRIN: 201001-F-UA265-1024 Resolution: 4591x3060 Size: 1.05 MB Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New 432nd WG IG sworn in [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Haley Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.