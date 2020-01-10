Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New 432nd WG IG sworn in

    New 432nd WG IG sworn in

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Haley Stevens 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Stephen Jones, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, swears in Lt. Col. Garrett, the newly appointed Inspector General, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 1, 2020. The new Inspector General re-affirmed his service to the U.S. Air Force before diving into the role of the IG, who performs investigations and inspections to ensure the safety and well-being of Airmen across the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haley Stevens)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:58
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    New 432nd WG IG sworn in
    ceremony
    Inspector General
    IG
    RPA
    Hunters
    432nd wing
    Hunter Family
    COVID-19

