New Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation Program Provides Modern Foundation for Flight Training

201106-N-N0443-1010 (Nov. 6, 2020) FOLEY, Ala. -- Ensign Jacob Rozelle, a student naval aviator, does an aircraft pre-flight inspection before his training flight as part of the Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE) program. NIFE is designed to provide students with fundamental aviation knowledge, introduce military procedural-based training and performance standards, provide aeronautical adaptability screening, decrease attrition later in the training pipelines, and improve overall student performance during primary flight training. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

