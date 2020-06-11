Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation Program Provides Modern Foundation for Flight Training

    New Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation Program Provides Modern Foundation for Flight Training

    FOLEY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    201106-N-N0443-1006 (Nov. 6, 2020) FOLEY, Ala. -- Ensign Kyle Roberts, a student naval aviator, does an aircraft pre-flight inspection before his training flight as part of the Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE) program. NIFE is designed to provide students with fundamental aviation knowledge, introduce military procedural-based training and performance standards, provide aeronautical adaptability screening, decrease attrition later in the training pipelines, and improve overall student performance during primary flight training. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    This work, New Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation Program Provides Modern Foundation for Flight Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

