Procession for MWD Cola

Military working dog handlers from the 49th Security Force Squadron carry the recently deceased MWD Cola, Oct. 21, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Cola deployed twice in her career in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

