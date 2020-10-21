Military working dog handlers from the 49th Security Force Squadron carry the recently deceased MWD Cola, Oct. 21, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Cola deployed twice in her career in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6416003
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-UE756-1009
|Resolution:
|4331x2498
|Size:
|679.96 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Procession for MWD Cola [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT