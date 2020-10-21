Staff Sgt. Dennis Kim, and Staff Sgt. Darby Misner, 49th Security Force Squadron military working dog handlers, carry the recently deceased MWD Cola, Oct. 21, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Cola was a part of the 49th SFS for five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:48 Photo ID: 6416001 VIRIN: 201021-F-UE756-1007 Resolution: 3527x2530 Size: 740.61 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Procession for MWD Cola [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.