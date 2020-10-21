Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Procession for MWD Cola [Image 1 of 2]

    Procession for MWD Cola

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dennis Kim, and Staff Sgt. Darby Misner, 49th Security Force Squadron military working dog handlers, carry the recently deceased MWD Cola, Oct. 21, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Cola was a part of the 49th SFS for five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:48
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Military Working Dog
    Air Education and Training Command
    49th Security Forces Squadron

