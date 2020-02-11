Col. Ryan Keeney, back, 49th Wing commander, and Airman 1st Class Austin Davidson, 49th Communications Squadron client systems technician, reimage a computer, Nov. 3, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Reimaging computers are a part of the client systems technicians’ jobs and can help resolve many functional issues for computers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6415990
|VIRIN:
|201102-F-UE756-1050
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Working with 49ers [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT