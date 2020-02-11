(From left to right) Senior Airman Isaac Smith, 49th Communications Squadron client systems technician, Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple, 49th WG command chief, look at a computer, Nov. 3, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The wing leadership team gained a better understanding of how communication issues are routed to the correct sections for solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:40 Photo ID: 6415991 VIRIN: 201102-F-UE756-1056 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.05 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working with 49ers [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.