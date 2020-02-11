Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working with 49ers [Image 2 of 2]

    Working with 49ers

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    (From left to right) Senior Airman Isaac Smith, 49th Communications Squadron client systems technician, Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple, 49th WG command chief, look at a computer, Nov. 3, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The wing leadership team gained a better understanding of how communication issues are routed to the correct sections for solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:40
    Photo ID: 6415991
    VIRIN: 201102-F-UE756-1056
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working with 49ers [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Working with 49ers
    Working with 49ers

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    49th Communications Squadron

