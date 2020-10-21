Maj. Nicole Pries, 15th Medical Group COVID-19 Clinic commander, and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Lawson, 15th MDG COVID-19 Clinic flight chief, secure a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test sample during a training session at the 15th MDG, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 21, 2020. The samples collected during testing must be kept refrigerated while waiting to be transported to the lab for analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:35 Photo ID: 6415725 VIRIN: 201022-F-DT029-0003 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.94 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.