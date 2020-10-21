Maj. Nicole Pries, 15th Medical Group COVID-19 Clinic commander, and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Lawson, 15th MDG COVID-19 Clinic flight chief, secure a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test sample during a training session at the 15th MDG, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 21, 2020. The samples collected during testing must be kept refrigerated while waiting to be transported to the lab for analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 14:35
|Photo ID:
|6415725
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-DT029-0003
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
