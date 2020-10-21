Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic [Image 2 of 2]

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Nicole Pries, 15th Medical Group COVID-19 Clinic commander, and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Lawson, 15th MDG COVID-19 Clinic flight chief, secure a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test sample during a training session at the 15th MDG, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 21, 2020. The samples collected during testing must be kept refrigerated while waiting to be transported to the lab for analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:35
    Photo ID: 6415725
    VIRIN: 201022-F-DT029-0003
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic
    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Medical Group
    Pandemic
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    15th Wing
    15th MDG

