    COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic

    COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Nicole Pries, 15th Medical Group Healthcare COVID-19 Clinic commander, practices giving a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test to Lt. Col. Paula Neemann, 15th MDG Women’s Health practitioner, outside the 15th MDG, Hawaii, Oct. 21, 2020. All patients tested at the COVID-19 Clinic can drive up and receive their test and results the same day. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:35
    Photo ID: 6415724
    VIRIN: 201022-F-DT029-0001
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic
    COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Medical Group
    Pandemic
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    15th Wing
    15th MDG

