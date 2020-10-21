COVID Clinic: Defending against the pandemic

Maj. Nicole Pries, 15th Medical Group Healthcare COVID-19 Clinic commander, practices giving a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test to Lt. Col. Paula Neemann, 15th MDG Women’s Health practitioner, outside the 15th MDG, Hawaii, Oct. 21, 2020. All patients tested at the COVID-19 Clinic can drive up and receive their test and results the same day. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

