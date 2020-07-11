Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201106-N-AW702-004 [Image 5 of 5]

    201106-N-AW702-004

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201106-N-AW702-004
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (November 6, 2020) – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson salutes the playing of the American National Anthem during an award ceremony aboard BNS Brasil (U 27), Nov. 6, 2020. Gabrielson was awarded the Council of the Naval Merit Order by Brazilian Navy leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

