NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (November 6, 2020) – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson salutes the playing of the American National Anthem during an award ceremony aboard BNS Brasil (U 27), Nov. 6, 2020. Gabrielson was awarded the Council of the Naval Merit Order by Brazilian Navy leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)
|11.07.2020
|11.06.2020 14:37
|6415719
|201106-N-AW702-004
|2895x1930
|2.87 MB
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|0
