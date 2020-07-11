201106-N-AW702-008

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (November 6, 2020) – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson is awarded the Council of the Naval Merit Order by Vice Adm. of the Brazilian Navy Amaury Calheiros Boite Junior on board BNS Brasil (U 27), Nov. 6, 2020. The award is intended to honor authorities, institutions, individuals, who demonstrate outstanding performance in their line of work promoting the traditions of the Brazilian Navy, honoring its deeds or enhancing its historical figures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

