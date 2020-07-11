Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201106-N-AW702-008 [Image 3 of 5]

    201106-N-AW702-008

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201106-N-AW702-008
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (November 6, 2020) – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson is awarded the Council of the Naval Merit Order by Vice Adm. of the Brazilian Navy Amaury Calheiros Boite Junior on board BNS Brasil (U 27), Nov. 6, 2020. The award is intended to honor authorities, institutions, individuals, who demonstrate outstanding performance in their line of work promoting the traditions of the Brazilian Navy, honoring its deeds or enhancing its historical figures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:37
    Photo ID: 6415717
    VIRIN: 201106-N-AW702-008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201106-N-AW702-008 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

