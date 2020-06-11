Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201105-N-N3764-001 [Image 2 of 2]

    201105-N-N3764-001

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201105-N-N3764-001 MANTA, Ecuador (November 6, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) operates off the coast of Manta, Ecuador during UNITAS LXI Nov. 6, 2020. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Isaiah Libunao/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 13:21
    Photo ID: 6415593
    VIRIN: 201105-N-N3764-001
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: MANTA, EC 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    GALLERY

    201105-N-N3764-002
    201105-N-N3764-001

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    Ecuador
    UNITAS
    USNAVSO
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    UNITAS LXI

