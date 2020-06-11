201105-N-N3764-001 MANTA, Ecuador (November 6, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) operates off the coast of Manta, Ecuador during UNITAS LXI Nov. 6, 2020. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Isaiah Libunao/Released)

